Man Wanted To Arrest Following Christchurch Shooting Incident

Police investigating a shooting incident in Christchurch last week have made significant progress and are now seeking the public’s assistance.

Police have executed a number of search warrants in relation to this matter and have established that the shooting on August 30 2022 occurred at a property on Hereford Street.

Enquiries indicate that this was not a random incident.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of 27 year old Hendrix Rawiri Jury who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to this incident.

He is considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached. If you see Hendrix or know where he is, please call 111 immediately.

The victim in this matter has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to Police can also call us on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external)(link is external).

© Scoop Media

