Consultation Opens On Picton’s London Quay

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Plans for the proposed development of Picton’s London Quay are on display now and Council wants your feedback.

Landscape architect impressions of how the quay area will look are at Picton Library and Endeavour Park Pavilion and the last day for consultation is Friday 23 September 2022.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, said Council wants to find a solution to the pedestrian and traffic flow in and around cafés and business along London Quay, Picton Foreshore and Town Wharf areas.

“Council engaged a landscape architect who has consulted with businesses along London Quay including cafés and galleries, apartment owners and community and business groups and come up with the design which we are now consulting with the general public on,” she said.

Feedback from a survey conducted in 2021 on the shared space in the lower London Quay area with commercial operators has also been taken into consideration in the proposed design.

The proposed plans have a strong pedestrian focus using garden plots and removable bollards, raised aggregate concrete surfacing with bold road markings and greening to define shared spaces.

The area is designed to improve visual and physical connections to the waterfront to create a more accessible and inviting green space area and allow continuity between Picton’s town wharf and High Street.

Once consultation is complete a detailed plan will be put together with a proposed build start date of mid-next year.

To have your say on the plans for proposed development of Picton’s London Quay email: londonquay@marlborough.govt.nz

