Water Mains Breaks In Bethlehem And Ohauiti

Water mains breaks have occurred on Moffat Road in Bethlehem and Adler Drive in Ohauiti.

Contractors are at both sites working to repair the breaks.

Water is shutdown to properties on Saint Regis Way and a small number of properties on Moffat Road in Bethlehem while contractors repair the break. It’s expected the water shutdown will be in place until at least 4pm.

In Ohauiti, water is shutdown to a small number of properties on Adler Drive, Kakariki Lane and Hayward Place. It’s expected the water shutdown will be in place until at least 4pm.

© Scoop Media

