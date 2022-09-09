Marlborough Recovery Update Launched Today

Communities impacted by the August weather event in Marlborough are encouraged to keep up to date with recovery developments via the new Marlborough Recovery Update launched today.

The update will be posted every Friday afternoon on the Marlborough District Council’s website. Go to: Weekly Recovery Updates - Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford, says the newsletter will provide communities with the latest information about the recovery effort and the support available.

“This is not a roading update as these are provided on a weekly basis by Marlborough Roads,” he said.

He encourages those impacted to subscribe to the Marlborough Roads Recovery Newsletter which will be emailed every Thursday and contains detailed information on the local roading network. Email your details to recovery@marlboroughroads.com or online at www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

“Council’s new weekly update is focused on the wider regional recovery effort and what support is available for those who have been impacted by this significant event,” Mr Heiford said.

“If you know of someone who does not have internet access, please ask them to phone Council on 03 520 7400 to provide their name and postal address, and we will ensure a hard copy of the Marlborough Recovery Update is posted to them,” he said.

“The recovery mahi has begun but it will take time,” said Mr Heiford.

“The communities of Rai Valley, Canvastown, Kenepuru, Okiwi Bay, French Pass, d’Urville Island, Port Underwood and Queen Charlotte Drive remain without, or with very limited road access. Council acknowledges the increased pressure and stress this event has had on residents living in affected areas and the disruption it has brought to their daily lives,” he said.

“We know the community needs to hear from Council and all the agencies involved in this recovery effort,” Mr Heiford said.

To begin this community engagement, the Marlborough Recovery Team will host an informative community online webinar on Friday 16 September between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm. A link to the webinar will be provided early next week - please check Council’s website for this information. A transcript of the meeting on Friday 16 September will be made available for those who are unable to attend online.

The Marlborough recovery mahi involves multiple agencies working alongside Council and follows a format established by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with priorities divided into Social, Built, Natural and Economic Recovery.

Earlier this week the agencies involved in the Marlborough ‘Social’ Recovery met to discuss priorities which have been confirmed as follows:

· Promote a sense of safety

· Ensure recovery is community-centred and adaptive

· Provide a collaborative structured approach to support and integrate recovery activities

· Build resilience for the future

“Council is also working closely with our iwi partners on this journey,” said Mr Heiford.

Josh Joseph, of Ngāti Rārua, Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Maniapoto, has been appointed by Te Kotahi o te Tauihu as the Iwi Māori Recovery Manager for Marlborough.

For more information:

Visit the Recovery section of Council’s website here - August Weather Event 2022

For information about the status of your local road because of this weather event, please contact Marlborough Roads on recovery@marlboroughroads.com or phone: 0800 213 213 or 03 520 8024 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday.

You can also visit the Marlborough District Council Website for local roading alerts/updates and sign up to the Antenno App to receive notifications on your phone about the recovery effort including links to future updates every Friday.

