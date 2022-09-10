UPDATE - Fatal Crash, SH 57 Tokomaru
Saturday, 10 September 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to confirm one person has
died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor
on State Highway 57, Tokomaru yesterday.
Police were
notified of the crash at 1.25pm on Friday 9
September.
The motorcyclist passed away at the
scene.
An investigation into the crash is
underway.
