Body Located In Search For Missing Person, Gisborne

Police searching for a missing person who was swept into Mangahauini River in Tokomaru Bay earlier today, have recovered a body in the water.

The body was located at around 1pm by a member of the public, who had been assisting Police in the search.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted.

Next of kin have been advised. However, Police will not be in a position to name the person until formal identification has taken place.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

