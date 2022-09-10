UPDATE - Police Apprehend Offender In Kawerau Incident

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson.

Police have executed a search warrant and arrested a man in relation to the aggravated robbery of an ATM in Kawerau earlier this week.

The warrant was executed at a residential address in Kawerau this morning, and included a number of Police staff including the Armed Offenders Squad.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Monday.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and Police have not ruled-out further arrests and charges.

We hope today’s result provides assurance to the community that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour to account.

Police continue to encourage anyone who has information regarding the incident to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220906/5203.

