Maritime Search And Rescue Operation In Kaikōura
10 September
Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce:
This afternoon saw a large-scale maritime
search and rescue effort in the
waters off Goose Bay, Kaikōura.
Shortly after 10am today an 8.5 metre vessel with 11 people onboard capsized.
Devastatingly, five people lost their lives.
Six others were taken to
Kaikōura Health Centre to be assessed, one has
been
transferred to Christchurch Hospital as a precaution - all six are reported
to be in a stable condition.
The Police National Dive Squad have now recovered the deceased.
Police are now in the process of notifying next of kin.
Police will not be in a
position to comment on the identities of the
victims
until formal identification has taken place.
This is an unprecedented event that has
involved a significant response from
emergency services and members of the Kaikōura maritime community.
Our
thoughts are with everyone involved, including the victims
and their
families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel.
Police will continue to
provide support to all those involved at this
incredibly difficult time.
We are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred.
The exact
circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to
an
extensive investigation, which will involve multiple agencies.
No further information is available at this time.