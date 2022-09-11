Maritime Search And Rescue Operation In Kaikōura

10 September

Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce:

This afternoon saw a large-scale maritime search and rescue effort in the

waters off Goose Bay, Kaikōura.

Shortly after 10am today an 8.5 metre vessel with 11 people onboard capsized.

Devastatingly, five people lost their lives.

Six others were taken to Kaikōura Health Centre to be assessed, one has been

transferred to Christchurch Hospital as a precaution - all six are reported

to be in a stable condition.

The Police National Dive Squad have now recovered the deceased.

Police are now in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police will not be in a position to comment on the identities of the victims

until formal identification has taken place.

This is an unprecedented event that has involved a significant response from

emergency services and members of the Kaikōura maritime community.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including the victims and their

families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel.

Police will continue to provide support to all those involved at this

incredibly difficult time.

We are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to an

extensive investigation, which will involve multiple agencies.

No further information is available at this time.

