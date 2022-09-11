Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime Search And Rescue Operation In Kaikōura

Sunday, 11 September 2022, 5:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

10 September

Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce:

This afternoon saw a large-scale maritime search and rescue effort in the
waters off Goose Bay, Kaikōura.

Shortly after 10am today an 8.5 metre vessel with 11 people onboard capsized.

Devastatingly, five people lost their lives.

Six others were taken to Kaikōura Health Centre to be assessed, one has been
transferred to Christchurch Hospital as a precaution - all six are reported
to be in a stable condition.

The Police National Dive Squad have now recovered the deceased.

Police are now in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police will not be in a position to comment on the identities of the victims
until formal identification has taken place.

This is an unprecedented event that has involved a significant response from
emergency services and members of the Kaikōura maritime community.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including the victims and their
families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel.

Police will continue to provide support to all those involved at this
incredibly difficult time.

We are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to an
extensive investigation, which will involve multiple agencies.

No further information is available at this time.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 