Police Seeking Driver Involved In Hit-and-run In Wellington

10 September

Police investigating a hit-and-run in Upper Hutt, Wellington are seeking help

from the public.

Just after 7pm, a man in his 60s was crossing Ferguson Drive at the

intersection with Milton Street when he was struck by a dark sedan.

The man landed on the bonnet and windscreen before being knocked to the

ground.

He was located with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan did not stop to check on the man.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information, which could help

us identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

The dark sedan may have some damage to its bonnet and windscreen.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number

P051868172.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

The road has been closed to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the

scene.

