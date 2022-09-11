Police Seeking Driver Involved In Hit-and-run In Wellington
10 September
Police investigating a hit-and-run in
Upper Hutt, Wellington are seeking help
from the public.
Just after 7pm, a man in his 60s was crossing
Ferguson Drive at the
intersection with Milton Street when he was struck by a dark sedan.
The man landed on
the bonnet and windscreen before being knocked to
the
ground.
He was located with serious injuries and taken to hospital.
The driver of the sedan did not stop to check on the man.
Police would like to hear
from anyone who has information, which could help
us identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.
The dark sedan may have some damage to its bonnet and windscreen.
If you can help, please get in touch via
105 and quote event number
P051868172.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
The road has been closed to allow the
Serious Crash Unit to examine
the
scene.