Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE - Goose Bay Incident, Kaikōura

Sunday, 11 September 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Marlborough Acting Response Manager Detective Sergeant Michael Whitty.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of yesterday’s tragic incident in Goose Bay, Kaikōura, in which five people died.

At around 10am on Saturday an 8.5 metre vessel with 11 people onboard capsized, which included 10 members of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand and the skipper of the vessel.

Five people were located deceased. The remaining six were assessed by medical personnel, and one was transferred to Christchurch Hospital as a precaution - where they remain in a stable condition.

To lose five lives is devastating and their loss will be felt widely across the country.

A number of investigations involving a range of agencies are underway looking into how this event occurred.

The vessel has been recovered and will be examined as part of those investigations.

Formal identification procedures remain ongoing, and as such we are unable to confirm the identities of the deceased at this time.

Police's focus remains on supporting everyone involved, including the victims and their families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel.

Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

We would also like to acknowledge all of those involved in the recovery efforts.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 