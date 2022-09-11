UPDATE - Goose Bay Incident, Kaikōura

Attributed to Marlborough Acting Response Manager Detective Sergeant Michael Whitty.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of yesterday’s tragic incident in Goose Bay, Kaikōura, in which five people died.

At around 10am on Saturday an 8.5 metre vessel with 11 people onboard capsized, which included 10 members of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand and the skipper of the vessel.

Five people were located deceased. The remaining six were assessed by medical personnel, and one was transferred to Christchurch Hospital as a precaution - where they remain in a stable condition.

To lose five lives is devastating and their loss will be felt widely across the country.

A number of investigations involving a range of agencies are underway looking into how this event occurred.

The vessel has been recovered and will be examined as part of those investigations.

Formal identification procedures remain ongoing, and as such we are unable to confirm the identities of the deceased at this time.

Police's focus remains on supporting everyone involved, including the victims and their families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel.

Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

We would also like to acknowledge all of those involved in the recovery efforts.

© Scoop Media

