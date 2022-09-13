Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes To COVID-19 Restrictions At Council Facilities

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

The Government has decided to remove the COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) as of 11.59pm on Monday 12 September 2022. All mask wearing requirements have been removed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities.

Horowhenua District Council's Chief Executive, Monique Davidson says, "We're following the Government's advice. From Tuesday 13 September, face masks are no longer a requirement for Council staff, contractors, consultants and our community entering our facilities. However, some people may choose to continue wearing masks, and I ask that you respect their decision to do so."

Another change is only COVID-19-positive individuals are required to isolate for seven days. Household contacts no longer need to isolate but are asked to undertake a daily RAT test before going about their everyday lives. "This means that any household contact will need to test before entering Council facilities," says Davidson.

Council facilities include:

- Council's Main Office, Levin;

- Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō;

- Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom;

- Shannon Library;

- Levin Aquatic Centre; and

- Foxton Pools.

More details will be made available over the coming days.

Reminder of healthy habits:

  • Stay home if you are sick, and take a rapid antigen test (RAT) if you have COVID-19 symptoms. Call your doctor or Healthline at 0800 358 5453 for support.
  • Wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.
  • Cough or sneeze into your elbow.
  • Clean or disinfect shared surfaces regularly.
  • Open windows to increase fresh air flow inside. If air conditioning is used, make sure the system is regularly maintained.
  • Keep your distance from people you do not know.
  • Stay up to date with your vaccinations.
  • Face masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. They are useful in poorly ventilated indoor areas and when you are around people you do not know

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: COVID-19 Protection Framework Retired - NZ Moves Forward With Certainty


The COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, will be removed from 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September, so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Being Co-dependent On The Royals


For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...
More>>



 
 


Government: Public Holiday On 26 September To Mark Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced... More>>



UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 