Changes To COVID-19 Restrictions At Council Facilities

The Government has decided to remove the COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) as of 11.59pm on Monday 12 September 2022. All mask wearing requirements have been removed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities.

Horowhenua District Council's Chief Executive, Monique Davidson says, "We're following the Government's advice. From Tuesday 13 September, face masks are no longer a requirement for Council staff, contractors, consultants and our community entering our facilities. However, some people may choose to continue wearing masks, and I ask that you respect their decision to do so."

Another change is only COVID-19-positive individuals are required to isolate for seven days. Household contacts no longer need to isolate but are asked to undertake a daily RAT test before going about their everyday lives. "This means that any household contact will need to test before entering Council facilities," says Davidson.

Council facilities include:

- Council's Main Office, Levin;

- Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō;

- Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom;

- Shannon Library;

- Levin Aquatic Centre; and

- Foxton Pools.

More details will be made available over the coming days.

Reminder of healthy habits:

Stay home if you are sick, and take a rapid antigen test (RAT) if you have COVID-19 symptoms. Call your doctor or Healthline at 0800 358 5453 for support.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Clean or disinfect shared surfaces regularly.

Open windows to increase fresh air flow inside. If air conditioning is used, make sure the system is regularly maintained.

Keep your distance from people you do not know.

Stay up to date with your vaccinations.

Face masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. They are useful in poorly ventilated indoor areas and when you are around people you do not know

