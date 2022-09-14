Police Seek Witnesses To Serious Crash In Botany

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau East CIB.

Police are seeking witnesses to assist with an ongoing investigation into a serious crash in Botany last weekend.

It occurred near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads at around 12.25pm on 10 September and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Auckland City Hospital at the time where she remains in a critical condition.

After the incident occurred, the vehicle involved immediately left the scene. The vehicle and driver were later identified by Police.

No charges have been laid at this stage, however we are still seeking witnesses to what occurred as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling along Botany Road between 12.25-12.40pm on Saturday 10 September, near the intersections with Cascades Road and Millhouse Drive.

There were numerous vehicles travelling through that area of that time of the day and it is important that those people now come forward and speak with Police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number 220911/2380.

