Work At Founders Theatre Site On Hold

At today’s Council meeting, Elected Members voted to include the Founders Theatre site as part of a central city community facilities business case.

This means the transformation of the Founders Theatre site, approved at 2021-31 long term plan, is on hold until the report is considered by the newly elected Council in March 2023.

Founders Theatre will join the Celebrating Age Centre and Norris Ward Park locations in the scope of the central city community facilities report. The report will work with community stakeholders to clarify the need, identify and analyse solutions and site options for the possible development of a community hub in a central city location.

For the amendment: Mayor Southgate, Councillors Gallagher, Pascoe, O'Leary, Macpherson, van Oosten, Wilson and Thomson.

Against: Deputy Mayor Taylor, Councillors Bunting, Hamilton, Naidoo-Rauf and Donovan.

© Scoop Media

