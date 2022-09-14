Top Dogs Decided In Police And Detector Dog National Championships

It’s a WOW for Watch out Waikato – home of the new National Police Patrol

Dog Champion team of Constable Scott Gosnell and Apex.

In a near clean sweep, the pair who have been working together since

graduating in June 2020, have won the Frank Riley Cup for highest overall

marks, the William Rose Bowl for criminal work disciplines, the

Commissioner’s Challenge Cup for highest marks in obedience and the

Monaghan Trophy for highest marks in heelwork.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator: Police Dogs, says Constable

Scott Gosnell and Apex’s success is impressive against intensive

competition from ten other patrol dog handlers.

“They’ve stood out in a tough field, demonstrating the same sort of high

performing aptitude and success they show when working operationally in the

Waikato.”

Constable Gosnell is “surprised and very pleased” with the haul of

silverware. “We had our ups and downs but you never take anything for

granted. I’ve had Apex since he was 8 weeks old and our success is all

due to the help and support from my Waikato colleagues.”

Constable Aaron Senior and Nour from Blenheim, Tasman District, won the Colin

Guppy Trophy for tracking in the Patrol Dog Championship. He’s competed

previously for Canterbury until transferring to Tasman District and was rapt

to win the tracking.

“A great result as we only got called up for the Nationals on Friday as

replacement for another team who were injured.”

Police were first and second in the Narcotic Detector Dog category, with

Auckland’s Senior Constable Chris Harris and Floyd winning the Alan Symes

Cup. They’re no strangers to the title having previously won it in 2018,

and the Australasian title the same year before finishing runners-up in 2019

when the championships were last held.

“It’s great to win but an absolute privilege simply to take part. All the

agencies were really strong.”

Northland’s Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire and Ripper were second.

Also competing in this category were two teams from Corrections and two from

Customs.

Aviation Security Officer Amon Nepe from Queenstown won the Aviation Security

Shield for the most outstanding team in the Explosives Detector Dog category.

He was competing against another AVSEC colleague and two teams from NZ

Defence Force.

Inspector Southall says this is the 49th year of competition but COVID

lockdowns and operational requirements forced a postponement in the past two

years.

“It’s been a testing few days for all the handlers, most of whom were

competing in a nationals for the first time. The tasks they’ve faced under

the scrutiny of judges replicate their operational work, and in all weathers.

“All the tasks and test activities are based on the real-life skills and

decisions that handlers and their dogs must make when they are responding day

and night to a variety of incidents.

“Dog teams do a fantastic job in helping keep our communities safe. They

provide a critical frontline response, detection and prevention capability.

“It’s really exciting to see the blend of youth and experience we’ve

seen in the past few days. It bodes well for the ongoing development of dog

section capability across all services.”

