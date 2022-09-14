Top Dogs Decided In Police And Detector Dog National Championships
It’s a WOW for Watch out Waikato – home of the new
National Police Patrol
Dog Champion team of Constable Scott Gosnell and Apex.
In a near clean sweep, the
pair who have been working together since
graduating in June 2020, have won the Frank Riley Cup for highest overall
marks, the William Rose Bowl for criminal work disciplines, the
Commissioner’s Challenge Cup for highest marks in obedience and the
Monaghan Trophy for highest marks in heelwork.
Inspector Todd Southall,
National Coordinator: Police Dogs, says Constable
Scott Gosnell and Apex’s success is impressive against intensive
competition from ten other patrol dog handlers.
“They’ve stood out in a tough field,
demonstrating the same sort of high
performing aptitude and success they show when working operationally in the
Waikato.”
Constable Gosnell is “surprised
and very pleased” with the haul of
silverware. “We had our ups and downs but you never take anything for
granted. I’ve had Apex since he was 8 weeks old and our success is all
due to the help and support from my Waikato colleagues.”
Constable Aaron Senior and Nour
from Blenheim, Tasman District, won the Colin
Guppy Trophy for tracking in the Patrol Dog Championship. He’s competed
previously for Canterbury until transferring to Tasman District and was rapt
to win the tracking.
“A great result as we only got called up for the Nationals on Friday as
replacement for another team who were injured.”
Police were first and second in the
Narcotic Detector Dog category, with
Auckland’s Senior Constable Chris Harris and Floyd winning the Alan Symes
Cup. They’re no strangers to the title having previously won it in 2018,
and the Australasian title the same year before finishing runners-up in 2019
when the championships were last held.
“It’s great to win
but an absolute privilege simply to take part. All
the
agencies were really strong.”
Northland’s Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire and Ripper were second.
Also competing in this category were two teams
from Corrections and two from
Customs.
Aviation
Security Officer Amon Nepe from Queenstown won the Aviation
Security
Shield for the most outstanding team in the Explosives Detector Dog category.
He was competing against another AVSEC colleague and two teams from NZ
Defence Force.
Inspector Southall says this is
the 49th year of competition but COVID
lockdowns and operational requirements forced a postponement in the past two
years.
“It’s been a testing few days for
all the handlers, most of whom were
competing in a nationals for the first time. The tasks they’ve faced under
the scrutiny of judges replicate their operational work, and in all weathers.
“All the tasks and test
activities are based on the real-life skills
and
decisions that handlers and their dogs must make when they are responding day
and night to a variety of incidents.
“Dog teams do a fantastic job in helping
keep our communities safe. They
provide a critical frontline response, detection and prevention capability.
“It’s really exciting to see the blend
of youth and experience we’ve
seen in the past few days. It bodes well for the ongoing development of dog
section capability across all services.”