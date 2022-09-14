Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Top Dogs Decided In Police And Detector Dog National Championships

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

It’s a WOW for Watch out Waikato – home of the new National Police Patrol
Dog Champion team of Constable Scott Gosnell and Apex.

In a near clean sweep, the pair who have been working together since
graduating in June 2020, have won the Frank Riley Cup for highest overall
marks, the William Rose Bowl for criminal work disciplines, the
Commissioner’s Challenge Cup for highest marks in obedience and the
Monaghan Trophy for highest marks in heelwork.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator: Police Dogs, says Constable
Scott Gosnell and Apex’s success is impressive against intensive
competition from ten other patrol dog handlers.

“They’ve stood out in a tough field, demonstrating the same sort of high
performing aptitude and success they show when working operationally in the
Waikato.”

Constable Gosnell is “surprised and very pleased” with the haul of
silverware. “We had our ups and downs but you never take anything for
granted. I’ve had Apex since he was 8 weeks old and our success is all
due to the help and support from my Waikato colleagues.”

Constable Aaron Senior and Nour from Blenheim, Tasman District, won the Colin
Guppy Trophy for tracking in the Patrol Dog Championship. He’s competed
previously for Canterbury until transferring to Tasman District and was rapt
to win the tracking.
“A great result as we only got called up for the Nationals on Friday as
replacement for another team who were injured.”

Police were first and second in the Narcotic Detector Dog category, with
Auckland’s Senior Constable Chris Harris and Floyd winning the Alan Symes
Cup. They’re no strangers to the title having previously won it in 2018,
and the Australasian title the same year before finishing runners-up in 2019
when the championships were last held.

“It’s great to win but an absolute privilege simply to take part. All the
agencies were really strong.”

Northland’s Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire and Ripper were second.

Also competing in this category were two teams from Corrections and two from
Customs.

Aviation Security Officer Amon Nepe from Queenstown won the Aviation Security
Shield for the most outstanding team in the Explosives Detector Dog category.
He was competing against another AVSEC colleague and two teams from NZ
Defence Force.

Inspector Southall says this is the 49th year of competition but COVID
lockdowns and operational requirements forced a postponement in the past two
years.

“It’s been a testing few days for all the handlers, most of whom were
competing in a nationals for the first time. The tasks they’ve faced under
the scrutiny of judges replicate their operational work, and in all weathers.

“All the tasks and test activities are based on the real-life skills and
decisions that handlers and their dogs must make when they are responding day
and night to a variety of incidents.

“Dog teams do a fantastic job in helping keep our communities safe. They
provide a critical frontline response, detection and prevention capability.

“It’s really exciting to see the blend of youth and experience we’ve
seen in the past few days. It bodes well for the ongoing development of dog
section capability across all services.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Public Holiday On 26 September To Mark Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 