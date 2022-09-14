Second Fatality In Cambridge Crash

Police can confirm the driver of the ambulance involved in this morning’s

crash on Tirau Road, Cambridge has sadly died in hospital.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a car and an ambulance, happened around

3:40am today and saw the driver of the car die at the scene.

Police’s thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

