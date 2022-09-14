Second Fatality In Cambridge Crash
Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the driver of the ambulance involved
in this morning’s
crash on Tirau Road, Cambridge has
sadly died in hospital.
The two-vehicle crash,
involving a car and an ambulance, happened around
3:40am
today and saw the driver of the car die at the
scene.
Police’s thoughts are with the families of
the deceased.
The circumstances of the crash remain
under
investigation.
