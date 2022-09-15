Further Arrests In David Kuka Homicide

Two more people have been arrested in relation to a homicide in Tauranga in 2018.

David Kuka was fatally shot at an address in Wilrose Place, Tauranga on 11 February 2018.

Two men, a 34-year-old and a 36-year-old are already in custody and before the courts.

Yesterday, Tauranga CIB arrested two more men for Mr Kuka’s murder, a 45-year-old man from Te Puke and a 54-year-old man from Rotorua.

They are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today. As such, Police is not in a position to make further comment.

Police’s thoughts are with Mr Kuka’s family.

