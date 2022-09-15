Further Arrests In David Kuka Homicide
Thursday, 15 September 2022, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two more people have been arrested in relation to a
homicide in Tauranga in 2018.
David Kuka was fatally
shot at an address in Wilrose Place, Tauranga on 11 February
2018.
Two men, a 34-year-old and a 36-year-old are
already in custody and before the courts.
Yesterday,
Tauranga CIB arrested two more men for Mr Kuka’s murder, a
45-year-old man from Te Puke and a 54-year-old man from
Rotorua.
They are due to appear in the Tauranga
District Court today. As such, Police is not in a position
to make further comment.
Police’s thoughts are with
Mr Kuka’s
family.
