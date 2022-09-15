Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Accept IPCA Findings

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the excessive use of force by an off-duty Police officer in Waitematā in July 2019.

Around 5pm on Tuesday 9 July 2019 an off-duty officer discovered a 14-year-old male stealing items from his residential property.

The male left the property on foot and the off-duty officer followed in his vehicle.

When the off-duty officer located the male, an assault took place, which caused the 14-year-old male to fall to the ground.

Police responded and commenced a criminal investigation.

The officer was charged with injuring with intent to injure, however this charge was subsequently dismissed after two hung jury trials.

The IPCA agree with the Police decision to charge the officer with injuring him.

Regardless of the charge being dismissed, the IPCA found the officer used excessive force during the apprehension of the male.

Police acknowledge and accept these findings.

We place high expectations on our staff and how they perform their duties, and this includes when they are off duty.

Police conducted an employment investigation into the matter, which resulted in a finding of serious misconduct.

The officer is no longer employed by NZ Police.

