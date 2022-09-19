Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Te Reo Māori App Supports Bilingual City Goals

Monday, 19 September 2022, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Nau mai hāere mai, piki mai kake mai ki tēnei whakarewanga o te taupānga, o Mahau.

Taranaki Whānui, Ngāti Toa and Wellington City Council are excited to launch Mahau, a new Māori language app to celebrate, encourage and share te reo Māori in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Mahau was developed alongside Mana Whenua to enable the community to give te reo Māori a go any day and anywhere. Mahau will also help to engage, speak and understand our local dialects of te reo Māori. It’s a free, easy-to-use, interactive app to help locals and visitors to the city get started on their reo journey with phrases created specifically for Wellington City.

Mahau will help the beginner with te reo Māori words and pronunciation, as well as provide a substantial list of Wellington destinations and place names, and will help the user to build their own pepeha and mihimihi.

Council’s Tātai Heke Māori Karepa Wall says this app caps off a significant year for Māori and te reo in Pōneke.

“It’s been a remarkable year with the first Matariki public holiday happening in Aotearoa, the Council’s formalising of a partnership with Mana Whenua through Tākai Here, a new Māori Language Festival Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara as part of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, and celebrations for Te Petihana Reo Māori the 50th anniversary of the Māori language petition being delivered to Parliament.

“This is a continuation on the strong foundations laid by Te Tauihu o Te Reo Māori, the Māori Language policy created to celebrate te reo Māori and support the revitalisation of the language within Council activities and Wellington City, ultimately supporting Pōneke in becoming a bilingual city by 2040 – 200 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.”

Lee Hunter, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive, Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, thinks the Mahau app rocks!

“Mahau is a useful tool for anyone to pick up and use. It might be that you are looking for a place name within Wellington City, or the correct pronunciation of a word to give confidence to its use. Either way the written and oral functions give the user a sense of confidence with its use.”

The free Mahau app will be available for download after the launch date of 23 September. The public will also get to try out the app at events, festivals, libraries and other Council facilities over the next few months.

The app development, translation services, and on-going promotional campaign costs are estimated at $70K.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 



National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 