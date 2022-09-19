Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Council Services And Facilities Information

Some Wellington City Council services and facilities will be impacted by the national public holiday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 26 September.

The Government announced the one-off national public holiday and State Memorial Service last week, and Council will be closing some sites to mark the occasion and give staff the opportunity to pay their respects and enjoy a public holiday with the rest of the country.

Key services information:

All Pools and Community Recreation Centres closed.

ASB Sports Centre will have reduced hours from 2pm – 9.30pm.

All Wellington City Libraries will be closed – external return chutes will be open.

Council parking on street and waterfront will be free, Clifton Car Park normal rates will apply (weekend rates apply on public holidays).

Southern Landfill, Recycling Centre and Tip Shop operating as per usual.

Council Rubbish and Recycling collections operating as per usual.

For more information on all of Council’s facility hours and services visit wellington.govt.nz/holiday-hours.

You can also get in touch with our Contact Centre on 04 499 4444 or email info@wcc.govt.nz.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page @wellingtoncitycouncil for updates too.

Visit www.metlink.org.nz for details about the public holiday timetables for bus and train services.

