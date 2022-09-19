Arthur’s Pass SH73 Route Delays Thursday This Week

People who drive on SH73 through Arthur’s Pass will have delays of up to 30 minutes at a time on Thursday this week, 10 am to 2 pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be doing emergency repairs to the pedestrian walkway on the Rough Creek bridge at the entrance to the village. The bridge on SH73 needs to be closed to provide safe access for the team.

The work is weather dependent so if it is very wet, it may be completed at a later date.

“Thanks to everyone who faces a delay on Thursday while this work is completed ahead of the upcoming school holidays in October,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

