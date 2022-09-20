Council Facilities Closed On One-off Public Holiday
Gisborne District Council facilities will be closed on Monday 26 September for the one-off public holiday to observe the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Council chief executive, Nedine Thatcher Swann says rubbish and recycling services will continue as normal that day however, the following facilities will be closed:
- Council customer services at Awarua in Fitzherbert Street and in Te Puia. Phone lines will divert to after hours as per standard public holiday
- The Olympic Pool Complex
- Bright Street toilets
- HB Wiliams Memorial Library
- Lawson Field Theatre
- War Memorial Theatre
- Bus services will not operate
“Thank you for your patience as the country observes the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial public holiday. Our facilities will all be open again on Tuesday 27 September.”