Council Facilities Closed On One-off Public Holiday

Gisborne District Council facilities will be closed on Monday 26 September for the one-off public holiday to observe the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Council chief executive, Nedine Thatcher Swann says rubbish and recycling services will continue as normal that day however, the following facilities will be closed:

Council customer services at Awarua in Fitzherbert Street and in Te Puia. Phone lines will divert to after hours as per standard public holiday

The Olympic Pool Complex

Bright Street toilets

HB Wiliams Memorial Library

Lawson Field Theatre

War Memorial Theatre

Bus services will not operate

“Thank you for your patience as the country observes the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial public holiday. Our facilities will all be open again on Tuesday 27 September.”

