7000 Native Trees Being Planted In Mangakino

Taupō District Council is planting 7000 native trees in Mangakino, which will have a range of benefits for the local environment and wildlife.

Council parks manager – open spaces Andrew Moor says the trees are being planted at three sites close to Lake Maraetai. While they are being planted as a condition of consent, it is a great opportunity to create bush areas and enhance the habitat in the area.

“The team is planting an area of Matakuri Island that is very wet, hard to maintain, and where vehicles get stuck,” he says.

The other two areas chosen for planting are along the golf course.

“We chose these areas because we and the Mangakino Golf Club currently mow them, which takes time and expends carbon, when they aren’t used as part of the golf course. It’s better to plant, create habitats for birdlife and insects, and expand on the Waikato River Trails experience.”

The trees being planted are a revegetation grade, so they are smaller in size and planted about 1.5m apart. The species include kānuka, mānuka, kōhūhū, tarata, wharariki, harakeke, pukio. These are often referred to as colonising species as they grow quickly, out-competing the weeds, creating canopy closure and an ecosystem that supports a range of life.

“We use smaller grade trees that grow quickly,” Mr Moor says.

“We expect some losses through things out of our control such as dry conditions or animal browsing, but this isn’t such a big issue when we’re spending $3 per plant in root trays, compared to $15 per plant in larger pots or $200 for trees at 1.5m in height.”

In the next two or three years the council will add some kōwhai and puahou, which will attract native bird life, and some kahikatea, rewarewa and tānekaha when the other species provide more shelter for them.

You can read more about Taupō District Council’s revegetation plan and planting guide at www.taupodc.govt.nz/revegetation.

