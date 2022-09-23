Police renew appeal for information on 2017 Mataura case

Police are renewing an appeal for information from the public regarding a case in Mataura five years ago where a man was seriously injured after an assault in his home.

Officers were called to Main Street, Mataura, about 10pm on Saturday 17 June, 2017, after an offender reportedly entered the man's address and demanded cash.

The man was then allegedly stabbed and the offender left the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, and faced a long recovery from his injuries.

Despite a public appeal for information at the time, and every available investigative lead being followed, an offender has not yet been held to account.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney of Gore CIB says he is confident there are members of the public who know what happened that night and who was involved.

"To those people, we'd like to say - it's not too late. We still want to hear from you.

"You can be assured that you can come to us in the strictest confidence to share whatever information you have.

"It may be that you have small details that you think are not significant, but might be of great importance to our investigations team."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch through 105, either by phone or online.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

