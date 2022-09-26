Arrest In New Windsor Incident, Auckland

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson.

Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident in New Windsor overnight.

Shortly before 11pm Police received a report of a kidnapping from a Methuen Road address where the offender drove the victim to a nearby ATM and forced them to withdraw cash.

The Police Eagle Helicopter sighted the vehicle on Stoddard Road and staff were quickly deployed to the area.

The offender refused to stop his vehicle after being sighted by Police and crashed a short time later, colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro Road.

The offender then attempted to run from the scene, but was quickly apprehended by attending staff.

The kidnapped victim was located in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with a minor arm injury.

The member of the public sustained minor injuries in the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The offender, a 20-year-old man, is due to appear in Auckland District Court today on a number of charges in relation to kidnapping, unlawful taking a vehicle, aggravated robbery, threatening to kill, and dangerous driving.

As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for all those involved.

We are still in the early stages of our investigation and want to reassure the community we are not looking for anyone else in relation to last night’s events.

Anyone who has any information, which could assist us in our enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220926/7713.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

