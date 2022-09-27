Serious Crash, Turangi - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious single-vehicle
crash on SH1, near the
intersection of Korohe Road, Turangi.
Police were
called about 6.40pm.
The road is closed and diversions
are in place.
Motorists should expect delays and avoid
the area if
possible.
