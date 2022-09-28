New - Reduced ORC Consent Fees For Landowners

Landowners or individuals can now line up with catchment and community groups to apply for

their resource consent fees to be covered for not-for-profit environmental projects, councillors

for the Otago Regional Council decided today.

Councillors updated the existing Environmental Enhancement Projects Policy, broadening the

criteria for applicants and the type of consent costs now covered.

ORC’s Manager Consents Joanna Gilroy says updating the policy will broaden its scope, which could

provide support to additional environmental projects.

“The ORC is actively supporting non-commercial projects, which qualify for the funding, so they can

deliver on numerous environmental enhancements around the region,” she says.

A total up to $50,000 per year is already available through the Environmental Enhancement Projects

Policy fund to help community and catchment groups with resource consent processing fees; to a cap

of $10,000 per project. Three groups had during the past financial year drawn down a total of $13,342.

The current fee policy was introduced by Councillors in 2021 after community feedback on consent costs

for catchment group consents that related to environmental projects such as wetlands.

Two main policy changes

Ms Gilroy says the first of two policy changes will make it possible for an individual or landowner undertaking

a project where there is an environmental benefit to be able to access support from the fund.

“This change recognises that some projects, consistent with the fund’s intent, are done by individual landowners,

rather than catchment or community groups,” she says.

Previously the applicant list was limited to groups from catchments or trusts from the community, iwi, incorporated

societies, educational institutes or resident/ratepayer groups.

The second policy change will provide for compliance and administration costs associated with the granted consent

to be covered by the fund; subject to the applicant maintaining an audit grade of full compliance.

“This change ensures that all funds can be directed to further environmental work, rather than covering ongoing costs

associated with the granted resource consent,” Ms Gilroy says.

She says the eligibility criteria will now include individuals and those that get their processing fees covered will

also get their ongoing compliance fees covered, if they maintain fully compliant audit grades.

Since July last year, $50,000 per year is available to help community and catchment groups with resource consent

processing fees; at the time part of a new fund introduced through the Long-term Plan.

Ms Gilroy says the original aim of the new fund was to reduce the barriers for Otago groups to advance projects

which enhance the environment.

Under the policy, a maximum of $10,000 per project will be available to cover consent processing fees for projects

which meet certain criteria.

Ms Gilroy says there is no cap on support for the ongoing compliance and monitoring charges, so long as the consent

holder maintains an audit grading of full compliance.

While the policy and fund is aimed at projects looking to improve biodiversity, water and air quality; often around

wetland restorations, waterway fencing, riparian planting or creating walkways, financial assistance will also be considered

for projects which “deliver climate change outcomes”, she says.

Applicants must undertake a pre-application meeting with ORC

One of the policy requirements is that anyone seeking processing fees support must have a pre-application meeting

with a member of the ORC’s consents team to discuss their application.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must demonstrate their project will provide an environmental benefit or service

and is not intended for private commercial gain, among other criteria.

It is a first-come-first-served process, and if the total $50,000 available is exhausted, the applicant will have to wait

until the next financial year.

Ms Gilroy also highlighted that the $50,000 available through the policy is in addition to the ORC’s ECO Fund support,

which Councillors earlier this year increased through the Long-term Plan to $290,000 per year.

Three 2021-2022 fund recipients got $13,342

The Mana Tahuna Charitable Trust received $10,000 to support its $17,244 in consenting fees for environmental

projects, at several sites around the Lake Hayes catchment.

The Otago Peninsula Biodiversity Trust and Vauxhall Yacht Club got $1979 for a billboard promoting biodiversity

activities on the Otago Peninsula.

The Wanaka Community Garden Trust got $1363 for consent fees for its community green waste and worm farm operation.

