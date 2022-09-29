One In Three Children Projected To Be Māori

One in three children in Aotearoa are likely to identify as tamariki Māori by the early 2040s, as the country’s population becomes increasingly ethnically diverse, Stats NZ said today.

“All major ethnic group populations are projected to grow over the next two decades, although some ethnic groups are expected to grow faster than others,” population estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah Hennessey said.

Different growth rates reflect different age structures, birth and death rates, and patterns of migration, which impact how population groups change.

