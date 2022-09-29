One In Three Children Projected To Be Māori
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
One in three children in Aotearoa are likely to identify
as tamariki Māori by the early 2040s, as the country’s
population becomes increasingly ethnically diverse, Stats NZ
said today.
“All major ethnic group populations are
projected to grow over the next two decades, although some
ethnic groups are expected to grow faster than others,”
population estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah
Hennessey said.
Different growth rates reflect
different age structures, birth and death rates, and
patterns of migration, which impact how population groups
change.
