Investigation into Gisborne shooting continues

Enquiries to identify those responsible for a shooting in Totara Street, Gisborne on 27 September are ongoing.

While Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of an offensive weapon, we can confirm there is no evidence that the man was involved in the shooting. He is simply linked to the two groups involved.

The man was arrested after being stopped by officers carrying out a reassurance patrol at another location, where he was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon and some ammunition.



Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which occurred on Totara Street at around 9.45pm on Tuesday 27 September.

The three people injured were outside a property where a large gathering of gang members and associates was taking place.

Police want to hear from anyone in the community who may have information which could assist us in identifying the people responsible for this incident.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 220928/5363.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

