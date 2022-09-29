Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Colder In The South, Wetter In The North

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: MetService

Typically, changeable spring weather is expected for New Zealand in the next few days as MetService predicts colder air to reach the South Island while a rainy weekend awaits the north.

A cold front pushing up over the South Island today (Thursday) brings a sharp drop in temperatures, wet weather, and snow as low as 400m in the Canterbury High Country, while the North Island is mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain.

Rain looms for much of the North Island on Friday. A cold front moves in from the south spreading cold air to the south and east of the island from Wellington to Hawke’s Bay as a low pressure approaches from the northwest. Behind the cold front, a ridge of high pressure positions itself over the South Island clearing skies, but it remains cold.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes says, “The clear skies in the south will allow temperatures to drop below freezing for much of the South Island into Saturday morning so any keen gardeners might consider covering some of their more sensitive plants this weekend.”

The weekend also brings quite a contrast between the two islands, as a low pressure system brings rain, potentially heavy, to much of the north, while high pressure persists in the south, resulting in a crisp Saturday afternoon. The persistent rain in the north will be the main talking point in the MetService forecast room as Fernandes explains, “A Heavy Rain Watch is already in place for Auckland, Northland and Coromandel for Saturday, and our severe weather meteorologists expect Auckland and Coromandel to be upgraded to a Warning closer to the time.”

The slow-moving low pressure passes over the north on Sunday and Monday, and this means the soggy conditions stay in place, and a bit of rain also reaches the upper South Island and Canterbury.

Some good news for those on school holidays, by Tuesday the low moves away, allowing things to dry up somewhat in the north but note that eyes will turn to the next front from the south, “The turbulent spring weather isn’t done with us yet as the latest forecasts are indicating a significant cold spell is headed for Aotearoa mid- to late next week, so keep those blankets on hand.” Fernandes says.

