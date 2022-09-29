Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Report Reflects Continued Investment In Growth And Resilience

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council adopted its 2021/22 Annual Report and Summary today. The report describes how Council has performed against planned works and projects prescribed in the first year of its 2021-41 Long-term Plan.

Mayor K Gurunathan says that everything Council plans for is to support a thriving environment, vibrant economy and strong communities.

“Despite a challenging year of navigating COVID-19 impacts, significant weather events, and advocating for our community through a multitude of government reforms, Council has stuck to its plan and invested for resilience and growth,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“This has included the adoption of our Climate Emergency Action Framework and advancing work to explore climate adaption options through our Takutai Kāpiti project.

“The seawall projects in Raumati and Paekākāriki are progressing, and we’ve continued to reduce our carbon emissions by investing in electric vehicles, transitioning most streetlights to LED, and supporting Energise Ōtaki’s solar farm to help provide power and resilience to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

“We’ve improved the safety and resilience of our drinking water supply, and progressed upgrades to our wastewater treatment plants in Waikanae and Ōtaki.

“We achieved all of our coastal, stormwater, and economic development performance measures and most of our performance measures relating to water, wastewater, and parks and open spaces. In addition to progressing 32 major stormwater priority projects and sealing more than 12 kilometres of local roads, Council has boosted water supply in Ōtaki and installed a new bore head and raw water pipeline in Hautere-Te Horo.

“Following consultation with our iwi partners and the community, Council adopted our Growth Strategy – Te Tupu Pai and our Housing Strategy. These strategies are important tools for ensuring we retain what our residents value most while addressing the need for more than 15,000 additional dwellings to house 32,000 new residents over the next 30 years.

Acting Chief Executive Gary Simpson says this year proved even more challenging under COVID-19, with 42 percent of staff affected by either illness or isolation requirements.

“Despite staff availability issues, we continued to provide essential services, delivered our highest capital spend of $45.5 million, commenced development of community facilities such as the Mahara Gallery, and responded to over 80,000 customer requests. Seventy percent of our residents were satisfied with our service,” says Mr Simpson.

“Significant disruptions have resulted in 68 percent of our 85 performance measures being achieved for the year however, we are pleased to say that 75 percent of all major projects are still on track, and our net debt is lower than our financial strategy limit (176 percent compared to 280 percent).

“We recognise that more work is required with regards to roading, street lighting, and emergency management preparedness. We also recognise that while we supported almost 20,000 Antenno, website and email submissions last year, we have an opportunity to improve community engagement and make it easier for residents to have their say in decision making opportunities.”

Mayor Gurunathan says that changes to Council’s makeup are in place for the upcoming elections.

“In 2021, we completed our representation review, resulting in new arrangements from October 2022. This includes additional councillors for the Waikanae and Paraparaumu wards, a change in the ratio of ward to district-wide councillors from 5:5 to 7:3 and an additional community board,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“Council also agreed to appoint one representative from each of our three iwi mana whenua partners to our Strategy and Operations Committee, Appeals Hearing Committee, and the Grants Allocation Subcommittee with full voting rights from 1 July 2022 to support a mutually mana-enhancing partnership that honours the Crown’s Treaty obligations.

“I want to acknowledge the mahi of our elected members and dedicated staff who, despite many challenges outside of our control, helped Council finish the financial year with a strong local economy, low unemployment, new scientific evidence to support coastal adaptation, and a range of strategies to guide the district through growth and housing challenges.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 