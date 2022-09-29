Can You Help?

Police are seeking Aimee-Jane Smith, who has been reported missing.

The 21-year-old was observed leaving St Lukes Mall yesterday (Wednesday)

around 4:30pm (as per the image on the left)

Ms Smith's car was left in the mall carpark, and contained her handbag and

phone. There are concerns for her safety, and her family and Police are

appealing to the public for any information as to where she may be.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P052075420.



