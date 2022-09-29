Can You Help?
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking Aimee-Jane Smith, who has been reported
missing.
The 21-year-old was observed leaving St Lukes
Mall yesterday (Wednesday)
around 4:30pm (as per the
image on the left)
Ms Smith's car was left in the mall
carpark, and contained her handbag and
phone. There are
concerns for her safety, and her family and Police
are
appealing to the public for any information as to
where she may be.
If you can help, please call 111 and
quote event number P052075420.
