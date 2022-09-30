Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 30 September

Just 11% of Hamilton electors have returned their voting papers in the Hamilton City Council elections. With eight days remaining until Election Day, 12,100 have voted – 11% of the 110,183 registered voters. 1200 votes were received yesterday.

The breakdown of votes returned by ward is:

East – 6400 votes, 12.2% of the 52,269 enrolled

West – 4900 votes, 11% of the 44,667 enrolled

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward – 800 votes, 6% of the 13,247 enrolled

Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to a ballot box to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

