Update on Rotorua homicide plus photo of victim

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:

Police are continuing to investigate the tragic death of Korrey Whyman who was shot and killed in Rotorua early on Sunday morning.

On behalf of Korrey’s family, we have released the attached photo of her. They are devastated by her death and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.

Our investigation is progressing and we want to thank those members of the public who have come forward with information.

We are still working to identify the person or persons involved in this incident and are currently working through a number of lines of enquiry.

We have been canvassing the area for CCTV and carrying out area enquiries.

We continue to ask anyone with information to contact Police quoting file number 220925/5119.

We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or were driving on the route of interest.

This was SH33 between Rotorua Airport and Mourea.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

