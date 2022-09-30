Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update on Rotorua homicide plus photo of victim

Friday, 30 September 2022, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:

Police are continuing to investigate the tragic death of Korrey Whyman who was shot and killed in Rotorua early on Sunday morning.

On behalf of Korrey’s family, we have released the attached photo of her. They are devastated by her death and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.

Our investigation is progressing and we want to thank those members of the public who have come forward with information.

We are still working to identify the person or persons involved in this incident and are currently working through a number of lines of enquiry.

We have been canvassing the area for CCTV and carrying out area enquiries.

We continue to ask anyone with information to contact Police quoting file number 220925/5119.

We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or were driving on the route of interest.

This was SH33 between Rotorua Airport and Mourea.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


