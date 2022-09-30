Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cobalt: Arrests Made, Drugs, Firearms And Cash Seized

Friday, 30 September 2022, 3:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have located and seized a haul of illegal firearms and drugs, and made a number of arrests as Operation Cobalt continues to disrupt gang activity across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police have arrested five people across Auckland as part of ongoing Operation Cobalt investigations.

It follows the execution of several search warrants by staff at various locations across the Waitematā District.

Police recovered eight firearms, ammunition, a stolen vehicle, around four grams of methamphetamine, just under ten thousand dollars cash and a fully functioning methamphetamine laboratory with evidence of previous manufacture.

Of those arrested, a 46-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, and appeared in the Waitakere District Court.

A 44-year-old male, who is a patched Head Hunters member, was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition and has appeared in the Auckland District Court.

A 40-year-old male, 39-year-old female and 50-year-old male have all been charged with Possession of Equipment for Manufacture, Possession of Material for Manufacture, Possession of a Substance for Manufacture, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, and seven charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The 40-year-old male was additionally charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He is a patched member of the Rebels MC, while the female is a Rebels associate.

All three are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

And the fifth offender, a 35-year-old male, was charged with Burglary in relation to commercial burglary in June of this year.

He is a patched Mongrel Mob member, and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on Tuesday, 4 October.

Police continue to actively pursue those exhibiting criminal behaviour and increasing community harm. Operation Cobalt targets the unlawful behaviour and intimidation by gang members that threaten the community’s sense of safety and peace.

Police cannot rule out further charges in relation to this serious offending.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to provide further comment.

