Use Your Weekend To Vote – Turnout Is Down

With just a week left to vote in the local government elections, Tairawhiti residents are encouraged to get their voting papers posted this weekend.

Votes returned so far show only 14 percent of people have voted compared to 19 percent at the same time in the 2019 election.

Election Services have confirmed numbers are down nationally.

A low voter turnout across the country is concerning, says Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

“Voting is one of the most important ways we can contribute to democracy, choosing who represents our community in making decisions that affect us all.

“If you care for our region, please vote,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

Voting papers were sent out two weeks ago.

“Please check your letterbox. If you haven’t received them come in and see an electoral official at Council’s customer service in Fitzherbert Street or the Te Puia Service Centre.”

Postal votes need to be posted by Tuesday 4 October.

After that voting papers need to go into a ballot box at one of these locations:

Hicks Bay General Store

Four Square Ruatorea

Four Square Tokomaru Bay

Gisborne District Council Te Puia Springs service centre

George and Mildred’s Supermarket, Tolaga Bay

Gisborne District Council office, Fitzherbert Street, Gisborne

Rangatira Motors,Te Karaka

Texas Takeaways, Matawai

Te Araroa residents should use the Te Araroa PO Box as arrangements have been made with NZ Post to collect these votes.

On Saturday 8 October from 8.30am – 12 noon, you can drop your sealed voting envelope into the drive by ballot box at Marina Car Park, Gisborne.

Electoral staff will also be out and about next week to help with special votes on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 October.

This link shows the daily returns of votes as we countdown to our local election:

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/2022-local-elections/voting-document-returns-2022

