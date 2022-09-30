Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Use Your Weekend To Vote – Turnout Is Down

Friday, 30 September 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

With just a week left to vote in the local government elections, Tairawhiti residents are encouraged to get their voting papers posted this weekend.

Votes returned so far show only 14 percent of people have voted compared to 19 percent at the same time in the 2019 election.

Election Services have confirmed numbers are down nationally.

A low voter turnout across the country is concerning, says Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

“Voting is one of the most important ways we can contribute to democracy, choosing who represents our community in making decisions that affect us all.

“If you care for our region, please vote,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

Voting papers were sent out two weeks ago.

“Please check your letterbox. If you haven’t received them come in and see an electoral official at Council’s customer service in Fitzherbert Street or the Te Puia Service Centre.”

Postal votes need to be posted by Tuesday 4 October.

After that voting papers need to go into a ballot box at one of these locations:

  • Hicks Bay General Store
  • Four Square Ruatorea
  • Four Square Tokomaru Bay
  • Gisborne District Council Te Puia Springs service centre
  • George and Mildred’s Supermarket, Tolaga Bay
  • Gisborne District Council office, Fitzherbert Street, Gisborne
  • Rangatira Motors,Te Karaka
  • Texas Takeaways, Matawai

Te Araroa residents should use the Te Araroa PO Box as arrangements have been made with NZ Post to collect these votes.

On Saturday 8 October from 8.30am – 12 noon, you can drop your sealed voting envelope into the drive by ballot box at Marina Car Park, Gisborne.

Electoral staff will also be out and about next week to help with special votes on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 October.

This link shows the daily returns of votes as we countdown to our local election:

https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/2022-local-elections/voting-document-returns-2022

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 