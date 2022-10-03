Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 3 October

Hamilton's low voter turnout continues with just over 12%
of electors having returned their voting papers in the
Hamilton City Council elections. With less than a week
remaining until Election Day, 13,675 have voted – 12.4% of
the 110,183 registered voters. 1575 votes were received
yesterday.
The breakdown of votes returned by ward
is:
East – 7175 votes, 13.7% of the 52,269
enrolled
West – 5625 votes, 12.6% of the 44,667
enrolled
Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward – 875 votes, 6.6%
of the 13,247 enrolled
Anyone that hasn’t cast
their vote should return their voting packs to a post box
(by Wednesday 5 October) or ballot box (by midday Saturday 8
October) to ensure it arrives in time to be
counted.
