Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 3 October

Hamilton's low voter turnout continues with just over 12% of electors having returned their voting papers in the Hamilton City Council elections. With less than a week remaining until Election Day, 13,675 have voted – 12.4% of the 110,183 registered voters. 1575 votes were received yesterday.

The breakdown of votes returned by ward is:

East – 7175 votes, 13.7% of the 52,269 enrolled

West – 5625 votes, 12.6% of the 44,667 enrolled

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward – 875 votes, 6.6% of the 13,247 enrolled

Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to a post box (by Wednesday 5 October) or ballot box (by midday Saturday 8 October) to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

