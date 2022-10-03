Statement From Jacque Lethbridge On Resignation From NZLS

I have resigned as President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa (NZLS).

As acknowledged by Mr Heron KC in the NZLS Culture Review Report, my genuine motivation has been to make a difference in the role of President and achieve my goals. Those goals have been to champion the interests of the legal profession and to effect much needed change. In the short time I was President of NZLS, I did the very best I could in that particular environment to achieve those goals.

I am reflecting on how my approach and communication style – which is without doubt direct and exacting – has been the experience of some in that environment.

I am heartened to see from the Board’s statement that it has undertaken to address significant cultural issues within NZLS which surfaced in a staff engagement survey conducted in April 2022, as recommended by Mr Heron KC.

I am returning to focus fully on my practice, as Mr Heron KC noted, his commentary has no bearing on my legal ability. I would like to thank my firm and colleagues for their steadfast support during what can only be described as a challenging time.

