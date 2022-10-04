Arrest Made In Kaitaia

Constable Tui Baker, Kaitaia Police:

One person has been arrested in relation to a vandalism incident that

occurred in Kaitaia on Friday, 30 September.

The incident was reported to Police around 3.15pm that day, when a pou orongo

that was erected as a reflection of the community's culture was damaged.

Following an appeal, Police received valuable information from members of the

public and local iwi, which helped in locating the offender.

A 61-year-old male has now been arrested and charged with Intentional Damage.

He is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on 5 October.

Police would like to thank the local community for their cooperation, and for

coming forward with information.

Orongo represents unity and peace, and is this community's taonga, and we are

thankful to have apprehended the person responsible for desecrating it.

