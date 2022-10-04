Arrest Made In Kaitaia
Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Constable Tui Baker, Kaitaia Police:
One person has
been arrested in relation to a vandalism incident
that
occurred in Kaitaia on Friday, 30
September.
The incident was reported to Police around
3.15pm that day, when a pou orongo
that was erected as a
reflection of the community's culture was
damaged.
Following an appeal, Police received valuable
information from members of the
public and local iwi,
which helped in locating the offender.
A 61-year-old
male has now been arrested and charged with Intentional
Damage.
He is due to appear in the Kaitaia District
Court on 5 October.
Police would like to thank the
local community for their cooperation, and for
coming
forward with information.
Orongo represents unity and
peace, and is this community's taonga, and we
are
thankful to have apprehended the person responsible
for desecrating
it.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…More>>