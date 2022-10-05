Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upcoming Road Closures For Essential Maintenance Work

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi advises motorists that essential maintenance work is scheduled to take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) southbound between Fanshawe Street and Greenlane interchange and on the Auckland Harbour Bridge over three nights on Sunday 9, Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 October, between 10pm and 5am.

A signposted detour will direct traffic via Fanshawe Street, Beach Road, Grafton Road, Khyber Pass Road, Broadway, Great South Road and Greenlane East, however we advise motorists to use alternative routes where possible to avoid congestion.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will have lane restrictions during these same hours, however traffic will still be able to travel in both directions at all times.

You may notice temporary traffic management setting up from 6pm but motorists will still be able to access the motorway until 10pm. Emergency services will need to use the detour routes provided and we strongly recommend heavy vehicles take the Western Ring Route to avoid congestion.

As our crews will be cutting into and resurfacing the road and carrying out stormwater drainage and vegetation work, there will be increased noise levels. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please note this work may be rescheduled due to weather or COVID-19 compliance requirements. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for updates when starting your journey.

We thank you in advance for your ongoing support and understanding while this essential maintenance is carried out.

