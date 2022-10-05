Police Execute Search Warrants In Huntly
Two men have been arrested following search warrants in Huntly this morning.
Waikato Police executed search warrants at two residential properties.
A number of
items of interest were seized, including a replica
firearm,
illicit drugs and utensils.
The two men
were arrested on warrants to arrest, and appeared in the
Hamilton
District Court today.
Waikato Police are
striving to strengthen the safety of its communities
by
taking firearms away from those people who are not authorised to have them or
may use them in crime,” says Waikato West Investigations Area Manager
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.
Anyone who has concerns about
criminal activity in their community should
contact Police with any information they have.
The information
you supply could help Police piece together details
of
offending and lead to a prosecution.
You can report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org