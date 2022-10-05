Police Execute Search Warrants In Huntly

Two men have been arrested following search warrants in Huntly this morning.

Waikato Police executed search warrants at two residential properties.

A number of items of interest were seized, including a replica firearm,

illicit drugs and utensils.

The two men were arrested on warrants to arrest, and appeared in the Hamilton

District Court today.

Waikato Police are striving to strengthen the safety of its communities by

taking firearms away from those people who are not authorised to have them or

may use them in crime,” says Waikato West Investigations Area Manager

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community should

contact Police with any information they have.

The information you supply could help Police piece together details of

offending and lead to a prosecution.

You can report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

