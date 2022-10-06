Road closure - Wainuiomata - Wellington
Thursday, 6 October 2022, 5:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 October
Wainuiomata Road, Lower Hutt (Wainui Hill) has
been closed by Police due to
the presence of ice on the
road.
Police has received a number of reports of vehicles
sliding across the road.
They are now stuck, blocking
lanes.
There is no alternative route and drivers should
expect
delays.
