Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Historic Stained-Glass Artwork On Display

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

If you’re heading into Tauranga’s central library at He Puna Manawa on Devonport Road these school holidays, come and check out the stained-glass panels on display that have a rich history.

Stained-glass from the original 1930s art deco library building on Willow Street has been installed in He Puna Wānanga Heritage & Research area, while two 1989 artworks proudly sit in the programmes room adjacent to the café.

Libraries Manager Joanna Thomas says the pieces add some vibrancy and richness to the premises and people who visit the space can admire the artwork up close.

“It’s fitting that these pieces are stored here until their new home is ready, given our archives collection connects people with the past,” says Joanna.

The lead light windows installed at He Puna Wānanga Heritage & Research (near the Grey Street entrance of He Puna Manawa) were originally from the 1930s art deco building that housed the public library and borough electricity department. The architect was F N Hornibrook and the builder C F J Biggs. The Bay of Plenty Times reported at the time that “a striking feature of the whole of the building is the beauty that has been introduced by the use of lead lights.”

When the building was demolished in 1989 these three lead light windows were saved and incorporated into the then-new Willow Street library building. Earlier this year, they were carefully transferred before the now-complete demolition of that building took place.

The stained-glass windows located next to the café in He Puna Manawa were designed and made by John Macready in 1989, at the time of the Ministry of Worx gallery in Waikino Gorge. The theme of the windows is ‘Creation arriving’.

“One features Papa, the earth mother, as a woman in land-form with her hair flowing into a lake, and Rangi, the sky father, raining down stars from above. The other window features the figure of a man with stars bursting from the heart representing one creation, or, that everything is made of the same substance,” John commented at the time.

Other stained-glass panels removed before the demolition of the old library and administration building began earlier this year are being stored at Tauranga City Council’s Heritage Collection facility for safe keeping.

The longer-term plan is to incorporate all of the panels in the new civic precinct - Te Manawataki o Te Papa. The vibrant community space will be developed over the next eight years and include facilities such as a civic whare (public meeting house), museum, library and an exhibition centre.

Joanna says historical images of the panels visible in council buildings over time can also be seen now by visiting Pae Korokī: Tauranga archives online.

“One image I noticed while looking on the Pae Korokī website just the other day was when the late Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh visited Tauranga in 1963, and you can see the stained glass on the old Town Hall in the background. It was quite moving.”

More about Pae Korokī

For more than 40 years Tauranga City Libraries has carefully collected and preserved Tauranga’s history as part of an extensive archive collection.

Digitised items from the collection are available for the community to access at their leisure at https://paekoroki.tauranga.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 