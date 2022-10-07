Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transpower Calls Grid Emergency

Friday, 7 October 2022, 7:09 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower has called a grid emergency and is working with electricity lines companies to manage controllable load such as hot water systems.

It follows a fault on the HVDC cable which transfers electricity from the South Island to the North Island. As a result, it is calling on consumers to be mindful of their electricity use this morning.

Some power is still flowing across the cable but a second fault could suddenly stop the flow of electricity. The System Operator is proactively managing this risk to prevent the risk of cascade grid failure if that second fault were to happen.

Transpower General Manager Operations Dr Stephen Jay said that the System Operator is working electricity lines companies and large industrial customers connected directly to the grid to reduce demand.

He said that at this stage New Zealanders would not notice any impact as lines companies would largely be turning off controllable load like hot water systems. Hot water systems are switched on and off regularly during winter.

Dr Jay said that if the removal of controllable load was not enough to balance the power system, then Transpower will need to ask for additional demand to be cut until the power grid is secure, which may result in some consumers being disconnected.

“We ask New Zealanders to be mindful of their electricity use this morning to help us get through this situation and avoid power cuts,” he said.

Some examples of how you can help are:

• Delay putting on a load of washing, using the dryer or dishwasher

• Delay charging electronic devices and electric vehicles

• Turn off heaters and lights in rooms that you are not using

“It is an unseasonable cold day so please stay warm by continuing to heat the rooms you are using, but consider turning down the thermostat a degree or two.”

Background

Transpower’s role

Transpower, as the electricity System Operator, is responsible for managing the real-time power system and operating the wholesale electricity market. Transpower does not own or operate any electricity generation.

Hot water ripple control

Traditional hot water cylinders around the country have separate meters which allow local electricity lines companies to turn them on and off. An average hot water cylinder contains approximately one day’s hot water usage and needs approximately 3-4 hours of heating per day to recharge. This means if it is turned off for a short period you are unlikely to see any impact on your hot water supply.

Every winter electricity lines company use hot water ripple control to manage load on the network to ensure it is not overloaded, during network issues and during maintenance.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 