Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 7 October
Three out of
four Hamiltonians are yet to vote in Hamilton City Council's
elections. The city's vote count increased by 1% yesterday
to 24.2%. At the same point in 2019, 33.1% of votes had been
returned. With voting closing at midday tomorrow (Saturday 8
October), 26,625 of the 110,183 registered voters have
voted. 1075 votes were received yesterday. The
breakdown of votes returned by ward is: Anyone that
hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to
ballot box (by midday Saturday 8 October) to ensure it can
be counted.
Ballot Box
locations:
Drive-thru Ballot
Box locations:
Three out of four Hamiltonians are yet to vote in Hamilton City Council's elections. The city's vote count increased by 1% yesterday to 24.2%. At the same point in 2019, 33.1% of votes had been returned. With voting closing at midday tomorrow (Saturday 8 October), 26,625 of the 110,183 registered voters have voted. 1075 votes were received yesterday.
The breakdown of votes returned by ward is:
Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to ballot box (by midday Saturday 8 October) to ensure it can be counted.