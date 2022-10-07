Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 7 October

Three out of four Hamiltonians are yet to vote in Hamilton City Council's elections. The city's vote count increased by 1% yesterday to 24.2%. At the same point in 2019, 33.1% of votes had been returned. With voting closing at midday tomorrow (Saturday 8 October), 26,625 of the 110,183 registered voters have voted. 1075 votes were received yesterday.

The breakdown of votes returned by ward is:

East – 14,125 votes, 27.0% of the 52,269 enrolled

West – 10,975 votes, 24.6% of the 44,667 enrolled

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward – 1525 votes, 11.5% of the 13,247 enrolled

Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to ballot box (by midday Saturday 8 October) to ensure it can be counted.