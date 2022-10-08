Safety First Ahead Of Women’s Rugby World Cup
New Zealand Police are hoping for a smooth and successful
tournament as New
Zealand prepares to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021.
The tournament will be held in
Auckland and Whangārei, and staff across the
districts are preparing to be involved in ensuring all games are played in a
safe and secure environment.
We
encourage everyone heading to the games to think about their
transport
options in advance and consider your behaviour while there. The organisers
have put a significant amount of work into preparing for an enjoyable time
for everyone attending and would like to see good behaviour from attendees.
The games will showcase our cities and
Police will be supporting the
organisers to ensure that the tournament is a complete success.
Police
understand an event like this brings with it celebrations.
Therefore,
we encourage fans and spectators to behave appropriately and make good
choices.
Look out for
yourselves and for your friends, especially when out and
about
at night.
It’s also important to look after
your personal items, minimising chances
for opportunistic thieves and vandals. Watch your bags, keep hold of your
valuables and if you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your vehicle
that could be a target for thieves.
Police want the same as everyone else at the
Women’s Rugby World Cup and
that’s for everybody to have a safe and enjoyable time and remember this
special occasion for all the right reasons.