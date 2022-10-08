Safety First Ahead Of Women’s Rugby World Cup

New Zealand Police are hoping for a smooth and successful tournament as New

Zealand prepares to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021.

The tournament will be held in Auckland and Whangārei, and staff across the

districts are preparing to be involved in ensuring all games are played in a

safe and secure environment.

We encourage everyone heading to the games to think about their transport

options in advance and consider your behaviour while there. The organisers

have put a significant amount of work into preparing for an enjoyable time

for everyone attending and would like to see good behaviour from attendees.

The games will showcase our cities and Police will be supporting the

organisers to ensure that the tournament is a complete success.

Police understand an event like this brings with it celebrations. Therefore,

we encourage fans and spectators to behave appropriately and make good

choices.

Look out for yourselves and for your friends, especially when out and about

at night.

It’s also important to look after your personal items, minimising chances

for opportunistic thieves and vandals. Watch your bags, keep hold of your

valuables and if you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your vehicle

that could be a target for thieves.

Police want the same as everyone else at the Women’s Rugby World Cup and

that’s for everybody to have a safe and enjoyable time and remember this

special occasion for all the right reasons.

© Scoop Media

