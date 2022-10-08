Appeal For Information Following Assault In Dunedin
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information about an incident on
Bath Street,
Dunedin late last night.
A man was
transported to hospital with serious stab wounds after
an
altercation that took place around 11pm.
A scene
examination took place last night.
Police would like
to hear from anyone that saw the incident or can assist
in
identifying those involved so we can piece together
exactly what happened.
Anyone with information can
call Police on 105 and quote event
number
P052166402.
