Appeal For Information Following Assault In Dunedin

Police are appealing for information about an incident on Bath Street,

Dunedin late last night.

A man was transported to hospital with serious stab wounds after an

altercation that took place around 11pm.

A scene examination took place last night.

Police would like to hear from anyone that saw the incident or can assist in

identifying those involved so we can piece together exactly what happened.

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote event number

P052166402.

© Scoop Media

