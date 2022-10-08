Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Progress Results Announced In QLDC Local Election

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Based on an initial progress result, Glyn Lewers has been elected as the Mayor of Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Mr Lewers received 3,678 votes ahead of challengers Jon Mitchell (3,105 votes), Olivia Wensley (2,110 votes), Al Angus (678 votes), Neeta Shetty (432 votes), and Daniel Shand (166 votes).

Elsewhere, Craig (Ferg) Ferguson (2,148 votes), Lisa Guy (1,577 votes), and Neeta Shetty (1,282 votes) were elected to the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward.

In Queenstown-Whakatipu Ward, Matt Wong (1,944 votes), Esther Whitehead (1,623 votes), Gavin Bartlett (1,446 votes), and Niki Gladding (1,358 votes) were elected.

In Wānaka-Upper Clutha Ward, Quentin Smith (2,967 votes), Barry Bruce (2,224), Lyal Cocks (2,069 votes), and Cody Tucker (1,931 votes) were elected.

In Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board, Simon Telfer (2,740 votes) Chris Hadfield (2,060 votes), John Wellington (1,814 votes) and Linda Joll 1,652 were elected.

Barry Bruce received 2,287 votes for the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board, but instead takes the position as Wānaka-Upper Clutha Councillor; similarly, Lyal Cocks (1,954 votes) was elected both to the Board and as Ward Councillor but takes only the position as Councillor on Wānaka-Upper Clutha Ward.

The voter return was 37.25%, being 10,464 votes.

This progress result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes and excludes votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Final results are expected on Thursday 13 October.

