Information Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Nawton
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help following an
aggravated robbery at Dominos Pizza, Nawton this
week.
At around 11pm on Thursday 6 October, two
offenders entered the store, one of whom was armed with what
appeared to be a pistol.
The offenders demanded money
from staff before leaving on foot, heading towards Durham
Street.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate
those involved.
Police would like to hear from anyone
in the area around the time of the robbery who has
information that could assist our enquiries.
If you
can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or
online using Update My Report [1]. Please reference file
number 221007/9558.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
