Information Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Nawton

Police are asking for the public's help following an aggravated robbery at Dominos Pizza, Nawton this week.

At around 11pm on Thursday 6 October, two offenders entered the store, one of whom was armed with what appeared to be a pistol.

The offenders demanded money from staff before leaving on foot, heading towards Durham Street.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the robbery who has information that could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online using Update My Report [1]. Please reference file number 221007/9558.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

