Serious Crash, Awapuni - Eastern

One person has died following a crash at the intersection of Awapuni and Stanley Roads, Awapuni, yesterday.

Police were called to the crash, which involved three vehicles and a pedestrian, on Friday 7 October about 10am.

One person was transported to hospital, and they have sadly died today.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

