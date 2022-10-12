UPDATE - Fire, South Wairarapa

Attributed to Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson.

Wairarapa Police have arrested a person in relation to fires in Wards Line, Morison Bush early yesterday morning.

They will be appearing in Masterton District Court tomorrow, 13 October, on the following charges:

* Arson - Intentionally damaging property by fire with danger to life x2

* Arson – Intentionally damages property by fire x3

* Attempted arson

* Intentional damage to property

Police have completed their examination of a number of scenes in Wards Line, and spoken with a large number of people in our community.

We are incredibly grateful for their assistance in this matter, and we can reassure the community we are not seeking anyone else in this investigation.

Police continue to support victims throughout this process and Victim Support services have been engaged.

We continue to encourage anyone who was in the area of Wards Line between 2am and 4am on Tuesday to make contact with Police.

This can be done through 105 and quoting file 221011/4122, or calling Masterton Police Station on (06) 370 0300.

